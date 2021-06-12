Romelu Lukaku has dedicated his opening goal for Belgium at Euro 2020 to Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen.

The Belgian forward ran towards a television camera to celebrate before shouting: “Chris, Chris, I love you!”

Earlier today, during Denmark’s match against Finland in Copenhagen, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and required CPR by medics.

The Danish midfielder is “awake” and undergoing tests in hospital in Copenhagen.

While Uefa added that the former Tottenham midfielder has been “transferred to the hospital and been stabilised”.