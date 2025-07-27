Sweet moment Michelle Agyemang’s former club reacts to England’s Euro 2025 joy

Crowds gathered at England star Michelle Agyemang's former club, Brandon Groves Community Club in Essex, to watch the Lionesses' penalties secure their victory against Spain in the Euro 2025 final on Sunday, 27 July.

The 19-year-old was named young player of the tournament, and the Prince of Wales was among those to heap praise on the striker during the presentation ceremony.

Agyemang, who has risen to stardom just four years on from her days as a ball girl, said of England's Euro 2025 journey: "It’s so hard coming from a loss in the first game to now, but everything happens for a reason and now we’re European champions."