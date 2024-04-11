Tyson Fury labels himself ‘encyclopedia on boxing’ as he breaks down Usyk fight

Tyson Fury labelled himself an “encyclopedia of boxing” as he discussed his upcoming fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

During a press conference ahead of their bout on Saturday 18 May, Fury explained why he thinks his Ukrainian opponent could struggle.

“We have weight divisions for a reason,” Fury said.

“Me being an encyclopedia on boxing - I’ve studied every heavyweight and cruiserweight that’s ever lived - when the cruiserweight step up to the big boys, usually they get found wanting.”

Fury then reeled off names including Evander Holyfield, Tomasz Adamek and David Haye to back up his point.

“I expect the same from Oleksandr,” he concluded.