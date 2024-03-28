Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge collided with Antwerp dock in 2016

The ship which crashed into Baltimore's Key Bridge on Tuesday 26 March also collided with an Antwerp dock in 2016, video from the time shows.

The MS Dali hit the Belgian quay on 11 July 2016, port authorities confirmed, as it attempted to leave the container terminal.

On Tuesday, the Dali crashed into a pillar of the Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, causing the entire structure to collapse.

Whilst traffic across the bridge was stopped before the crash, a construction crew working on the road were reported missing.

Two bodies were recovered and another four people are presumed dead.