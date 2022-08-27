Men desperately clinging onto drinks cooler rescued from Boston Harbour

Boston Police Department’s harbour patrol unit came to the rescue of a father and son who were found clutching onto a drinks cooler to stay afloat.

It's reported that their lobster boat sank, when they were spotted on the blue device, bobbing up and down in the outermost edge of the water.

“You could see the fear in their face," officer Stephen Merrick said.

"They were cold. They looked very tired and weak."

They were later treated for minor injuries.

