Huge Burmese python nest discovered containing 111 eggs, setting new record

A Burmese python nest containing 111 eggs has been found in the Florida Everglades, setting a new state record.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission made the discovery and were responsible for removing them, as this particular non-native breed negatively impacts the ecosystem of the area.

It’s thought that they were first introduced to the area through escaped pets, and they ‘prey’ on competing wildlife.

No license is required in the state to humanely kill these snakes on private land.