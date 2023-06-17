Watch as rescuer battles huge waves to save stranded dog who fell 90m off cliff

The US Coast Guard has shared nail-biting footage of the moment a stranded dog was rescued from a secluded beach at Oregon’s Ecola State Park.

Having fallen 300m (90-foot), the German Shepherd was stuck at the bottom of a cliff, before an emergency worker swam through rocky waters to save her.

Despite getting wet from the waves smashing against the rocks, the dog appears calm as she awaits her rescue.

She was eventually airlifted via helicopter, and is recovering ‘fine’ at home.