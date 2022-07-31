Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North Carolina

The police have identified the body of the co-pilot who exited a plane before emergency landing in North Carolina.

While the pilot of the plane was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the co-pilot Charles Hew Crooks, 23, who was not wearing a parachute, did not survive the fall and was found in the backyard of a Fuquay-Varina resident, reported WRAL-TV.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) specified that the incident happened around 2.40pm local time, when a twin-engine CASA CN-212 Aviocar landed in the grass at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

