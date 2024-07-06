Joe Biden claims he was just ‘exhausted’ during blunder-filled TV debate

Joe Biden has attributed his recent blunders to “exhaustion” and claims he won’t be dropping out of the presidential race.

The US president went up against Donald Trump in a debate earlier in the week, but didn’t seem on form. However, Biden insists it was just a “really bad cold”.

“I have a cognitive test every single day,” Biden told ABC News. “Can I run 110 flat? No. But I’m still in good shape.”

The 85-year-old has faced a number of out-of-character moments in recent weeks, including claiming he was the “first Black woman to run alongside a Black president”.