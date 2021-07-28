House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stood by her assertion that her Republican colleague Kevin McCarthy is a “moron” for his criticism of a new mask mandate.

Ms Pelosi had earlier called the House minority leader “such a moron” when she was asked by a reporter about his opposition to the policy.

The House of Representatives moved to reinstate a mask mandate as concerns about the Delta variant of Covid-19 increase.

But Mr McCarthy criticised the speaker’s move to reinstate the mandate on the House side.