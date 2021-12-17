Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

“Sustainable development, that was very important. I say that this is a jewel of humanity and we have to protect it. We are not working on a desert…we’re working in a place with a history, with living communities and they have to be completely included in the project. It is the only place in Saudi Arabia where you have all those past civilizations having left their traces”.

Gérard Mestrallet, executive chairman of Afalula, the French Agency for AlUla Development, talks to the Independent.