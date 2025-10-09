Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies admitted she began crying in training as she addressed her previous dancing experience.

Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday (8 October), the 29-year-old former Love Island star said she “understands the criticism” but stressed that the dancing styles in ballroom and musical theatre are “worlds apart from each other”.

Davies, who is professionally trained in musical theatre at Urdang Academy in London, said she was “brought to tears” whilst rehearsing for the upcoming show on Saturday (11 October).

Describing the training as “exhausting”, she said: “You're not allowed to take your foot off the floor, you have to drag your heel, you have to keep your frame, you have to look out, and when you think about your head, you forget about your feet.”