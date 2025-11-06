Chloe Kelly reflects on how women’s football has changed since she started

Chloe Kelly reflected on how much women’s football has grown since she started, as she attended the annual Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

The Arsenal forward, who has helped secure record-breaking wins for England, was awarded Sportswoman of the Year on Thursday (7 November).

Reflecting on how her industry has changed, Kelly said: “There was never a professional game to look forward to, so I think the girls now can see it, to be it.”

“We're on the billboards, and we're on the pitches in stadiums, and when we're on TV, so the girls can see us whenever they want,” she added.