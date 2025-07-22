“Birmingham forever,” Ozzy Osbourne declared as he delighted spectators during a surprise performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in his home city.

The Black Sabbath star was one of many Brummie acts to perform, including Dexy’s Midnight Runners, UB40, and Musical Youth.

As athletes filled the stadium, Osbourne brought an end to a games that saw England scoop a record 176 medals to come second in the tally just behind Australia’s 178.

“You are the best, God bless you all, Birmingham forever,” Osbourne exclaimed.