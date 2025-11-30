Strictly stars reveal what they really think of new instant dance challenge

Strictly Come Dancing stars have revealed what they really think to the show’s new instant dance challenge.

Saturday night’s show (29 November), saw bosses introduce the ‘Instant Dance’ challenge.

After couples opened an envelope to reveal the style they’d be performing - which was guaranteed to be one they’d learnt earlier in the series - they had mere seconds to pick outfits and head to the dressing rooms.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, couples Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe; Lewis Cope and Katya Jones; and Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon revealed their thoughts on the challenge and how they prepared.