The Thursday Murder Club creator Richard Osman has called for older voices to be given a stronger platform on screen.

Speaking at the premiere of the Netflix adaptation of his book on Thursday, 21 August, the writer and TV presenter championed the film's cast, which included Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, and Pierce Brosnan.

" No one in their head is 80, 85, 90. No one. We all think we're 25, 35... I have huge fun writing about that generation.

"I hope people can take away that there are people all around our country who are incredible, who sometimes we overlook because we are very busy looking at people on Instagram."