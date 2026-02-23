‘Dread ekes out of the walls’: How it feels to work in No 10 during a crisis

In this clip from The Independent’s In The Room podcast, hosts Helen and Cleo reflect on their memories of how ominous No 10 can feel when the government is in crisis.

“It is a privilege to work in Downing Street,” Cleo Watson, former political advisor to Boris Johnson and Theresa May, says. “But when that black door closes behind you, it’s like going into a pressurised container.”

Meanwhile, Helen Macnamara, former Deputy Cabinet Secretary, remembers the frustration of trying to get things done while people turn up suspiciously well dressed – because they’re interviewing for a different job after work.

