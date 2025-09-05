Farage predicts 2027 general election in warning over Labour ‘rift’

Nigel Farage said he thinks there is "every chance now of a general election happening in 2027" as he addressed Reform UK's party conference in Birmingham shortly after Angela Rayner resigned on Friday, 5 September.

The Reform leader warned of a “big rift” in Labour and told attendees in a keynote speech: “Before long, there’ll be Labour MPs that reckon they’ve got a better chance on the Jeremy Corbyn sectarian ticket … they’ve got a better chance of being re-elected under that ticket, under Corbyn, than they do under Sir Keir.”

His comments came following the deputy prime minister's announcement that she would step down after ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus found that she had breached the ministerial code over her underpayment of stamp duty on her £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex.