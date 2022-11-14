Man who lived in Paris airport for 18 years and inspired The Terminal dies

An Iranian man who lived in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years and inspired the 2004 film The Terminal died in the airport on Saturday, according to officials.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri passed away after a heart attack in Terminal 2F around midday.

Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, an official said.

Karimi Nasseri lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice.

His saga inspired Steven Spielberg’s iconic film.

