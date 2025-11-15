Trump praises ‘smart and respected’ Marjorie Taylor Greene in resurfaced video

Donald Trump praised Marjorie Taylor Greene as a "fantastic" and "very smart" person in resurfaced footage.

On Friday (14 November), the US president described his longtime ally as a “ranting lunatic” and accused her of going “far left” as their rift deepens over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Ms Greene accused the White House of a “huge miscalculation” in brushing off the latest attempts to release more files, and called Mr Trump's comments “astonishing." She accused him of coming after her to “make an example to scare all the other Republicans” from voting for more Epstein disclosures.

During a rally in South Carolina in February 2024, Mr Trump said of Ms Greene: “If times are good, she will call me up twice. She is a fantastic person, a very smart person and very respected in Congress."