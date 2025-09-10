Woman rescued from forest swamp after getting lost during YouTube survival challenge

A woman who competed in a YouTube survival challenge became stuck in the woods for 18 hours, with rescue teams having to come to her assistance.

Helicopter footage shared by Michigan State Police on Saturday (6 September) shows a woman stuck on top of a tree as she waits to be rescued.

The 36-year-old from California was competing in an event organised by “Survival Games TV” on Friday (5 September). After she did not return after leaving the designated base camp “to search for water”, the hosts “launched their own search efforts”.

After their efforts were unsuccessful, the organisers called 991 at 5am the next day.

Following a search involving several agencies, a Michigan State Police helicopter located the woman “deep within a swampy area” in the woods shortly before 11am on Saturday. She was unharmed.