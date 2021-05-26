Thomas Tuchel believes his side have narrowed the gap to Manchester City following wins over Pep Guardiola's team in the league and FA Cup.

The two Premier League outfits meet in the final of the Champions League in Porto on Saturday.

The German has enjoyed an excellent start to life in charge at Stamford Bridge since arriving in January and last weekend successfully qualified for next year’s tournament with a fourth-placed league finish.

City lifted the Premier League title, a third in four years, finishing 19 points clear of the Blues.