Bradley Wiggins opens up on abuse by childhood cycling coach

Sir Bradley Wiggins has spoken about the trauma he endured after he was sexually abused as a child by his cycling coach.

The five-time Olympic champion revealed that he is taking “clinical steps to ensure that I don’t creep back to old ways”, during an interview on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday (21 October).

He said, however, that underneath, “there’s a 13 year old boy in there that’s incredibly traumatised, ashamed, embarrassed and emasculated”.

In 2022, during an interview with Alastair Campbell for Men’s Health, Wiggins said that his coach Stan Knight, who died in 2003, abused him when he was 13.

Discussing the confession, he said that it “felt like a weight had come off my shoulders”.