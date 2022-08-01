England celebrate Euro 2022 success with Trafalgar Square party

England players celebrated their Euro 2022 success in front of a packed Trafalgar Square on Monday (1 August).

Sarina Wiegman joined her stars on stage to parade the trophy, call for meaningful change in women’s football and, of course, sing “Sweet Caroline”.

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday to win the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup.

