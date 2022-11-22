Death row executions put on hold in Alabama due to lethal injection failures

Alabama has paused death row executions after the state saw its third lethal injection failure since 2018.

Governor Kay Ivey has requested a review of the capital punishment system in response to the uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith.

“For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right,” she said.

Officials spent an hour trying to set intravenous lines for the legal drugs before halting the execution, for the second time in two months.

