Hundreds of bulletproof vests meant for Ukraine stolen

Hundreds of bulletproof vests that were ready to be transported to Ukraine have been stolen, as NYPD hunt six suspects.

They've released the images of six people they believe were associated with the robbery in the Ukrainian Congress at New York's East Village, where the vests were loaded into three different vehicles, including a white van.

The theft happened on 15 March with the building's workers seeing signs of forced entry, and those responsible are yet to be caught.

