02:18
Donald Trump showcases new lisp during Elon Musk interview
Donald Trump sat down for a tell-all interview with Elon Musk on X last night (12 August), however, listeners couldn’t help but notice that the presidential candidate was sporting a never-heard-before lisp as he spoke.
The interview was reportedly set up so the public could “get a feel for what Donald Trump is like in a conversation”, according to Musk, however, users were distracted by the distinctive pronunciation of the 78-year-old’s ‘S’ sounds.
During the chat, the duo also spoke about how “illegal immigration saved Trump’s life” during an assassination attempt, and Musk even offering to join his administration.
