Trump says he can declassify secret documents ‘by thinking about it’

Donald Trump has said that, as president, he could declassify top secret government documents just “by thinking about it.”

Speaking with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Mr Trump said, as he understood it, “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying ‘it’s declassified’, even by thinking about it.”

“There doesn’t have to be a process,” he claimed.

While the former president has repeatedly denied that the documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home were classified, his legal team have not yet made that claim in court.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.