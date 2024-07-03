Hiker rescued from California peninsula after suffering cardiac emergency on trail

Helicopter footage shows the moment a hiker was rescued from a California peninsula, after suffering a cardiac emergency while out on the trail.

Southern Marin Fire, Reach 32 and the National Parks Service located the hiker from overhead, who was seen on a remote road surrounded by dirt track and woodland.

The helicopter hoisted the man up to safety, and took him to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for further treatment.

