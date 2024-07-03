Independent TV
Hiker rescued from California peninsula after suffering cardiac emergency on trail
Helicopter footage shows the moment a hiker was rescued from a California peninsula, after suffering a cardiac emergency while out on the trail.
Southern Marin Fire, Reach 32 and the National Parks Service located the hiker from overhead, who was seen on a remote road surrounded by dirt track and woodland.
The helicopter hoisted the man up to safety, and took him to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for further treatment.
The Independent has contacted Southern Marin Fire for comment.
