Driver pulled out of burning car moments before it blows up

A police officer pulled a man trapped inside a burning car just moments before it became engulfed in flames.

Police officer Justin Hill, from Longmont, in America, was on duty when he came across the crash at Clover Basin and Larkspur on 1 September.

The man was trapped inside the car and two people were seen trying to help him. The officer and the two other people at the scene managed to bend the car’s window frame and dragged the man to safety.

Just seconds later the car blows up.