Just one day after Steve Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress, he told Alex Jones he’s one of the greatest political thinkers since the ‘revolutionary generation’.

Jones is known for being a prominent conspiracy theorist and is about to face trial for a Sandy Hook defamation case.

“You are one of the great thinkers of this. That’s very rare,” the former Trump adviser told the far-right radio host. “You have to go almost back to the revolutionary generation to see that.”

