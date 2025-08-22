Tommy Fury opens up on heartbreaking moment Molly-Mae ended relationship

Tommy Fury has opened up on the moment partner Molly-Mae Hague ended their relationship, revealing he was "drunk" and didn't expect it.

The pair met on the fifth series of the UK's Love Island in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Bambi together in 2023.

They then split last August after the boxer turned to alcohol following an injury, before announcing in May of this year that they were back together again.

In the BBC's Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury, Tommy said: "When they actually left, I was drunk. So I don't remember it that well, which was even more upsetting. I just listened to the silence of the house for an hour."