‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on the government not to place football back ‘behind closed doors’ amid rising coronavirus cases, describing the private matches as “not the same”. Speaking to reporters, Mr Arteta said it was something the club had experienced before and “don’t like”.

“It’s a different sport, and football is all about sharing it with people and having fans around the stadiums, and when it’s not, it just is a completely different sport,” he said.

