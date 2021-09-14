Everton manager Rafael Benitez said he was pleased with his side’s 379-second comeback in a thrilling win at home to Burnley, but conceded it would be better if they could score goals before they concede.

“The commitment is there,” Benitez told a press conference.

Everton produced a remarkable turnaround with three goals within seven minutes to beat Burnley 3-1 in the English Premier League on Monday. That makes four matches unbeaten for Everton and lifts it into fourth but level on 10 points with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.