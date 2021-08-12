Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Brentford’s Thomas Frank share their thoughts ahead of what is set to be a cracking opening fixture of the Premier League season.

Arteta has said he is looking for more consistency from his side, while Thomas Frank said his team are “excited” to be there but added they want to prove themselves after achieving promotion to English football’s top tier.

The Arsenal manager will certainly be hoping his side can finish above the lowly 8th position they achieved last time out, with new £50 million signing Ben White added to the ranks.