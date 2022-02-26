Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup

Christian Eriksen has returned to a football game just eight months after collapsing on the pitch during a match of Euro 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. The former Tottenham Hotspur player got into the pitch in the 52nd minute of Premier League’s match Brentford - Newcastle, followed by a euphoric set of applause by fans of both teams. Eriksen signed for Brentford in January, after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device and passing the team’s medical exams.

