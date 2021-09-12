Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Cristiano Ronaldo on his goalscoring return to the club saying “he lifts everyone” after the Portuguese forward finished his second United debut with a brace against Newcastle.

Ronaldo scored twice in a 4-1 win that also saw goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard as Solskaer’s side finished the game as deserved winners.

The Portuguese forward will be hoping his second spell at Old Trafford is nearly as successful as his first after United moved top of the tree with the victory.