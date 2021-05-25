Harry Kane has once again claimed the Premier League’s Golden Boot award after another free-scoring season for Tottenham Hotspur.

The England captain scored a 23rd goal of the season in the final day win over Leicester City on Sunday, one more than Liverpool rival Mohamed Salah.

It is the third time he has claimed the top scorer award having also done so in 2015/16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Only Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (4) has won the award more.

He also picked up the league’s playmaker trophy after topping the assist charts with 14.