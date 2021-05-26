Pep Guardiola has pointed to the host of records his Manchester City side have broken since his arrival at the club and hopes to add a maiden Champions League title to the list this weekend.

City swept all before them in the Premier League this term on their way to a third title in four years under the Spaniard.

They also claimed a fourth Carabao Cup in four years by defeating Tottenham at Wembley in April.

Now they hope to pick up a first European Cup in club history on Saturday but must best fellow English side Chelsea, who have beaten them in their last two meetings including in the FA Cup semi-finals last month.