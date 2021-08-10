New Manchester City signing Jack Grealish has spoken positively about his move to the Etihad Stadium after the Manchester club decided to shell out a British record of £100 million on his services.

Grealish was introduced to the Man City fans for the first time, who were understandably overjoyed to see their newest star to add to an already glittering collection at the club.

The attacking midfielder spoke about how much of a new experience the past week had been, and thanked all the players and backroom staff at the club for making him feel so “welcome”.