Jack Grealish has spoken about his desire to play under Pep Guardiola as being a major factor in his decision to join Manchester City for £100m from boyhood club Aston Villa .

The signing of Grealish was confirmed by the club on Thursday (5 August) and adds to City’s already riches in the attacking third.

Aston Villa had attempted to persuade Grealish to stay by offering him a new contract, but it would appear the chance to win major trophies at the Etihad has been a deciding factor in his decision making process.