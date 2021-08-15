Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised his team’s performance after they comprehensively beat Leeds United 5-1 on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Solskjaer praised the fitness of Paul Pogba, and said he knows that the France midfielder and Bruno Fernandes will get all the credit – but said it was a strong team performance that allowed these two to flourish against Leeds at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s next game is an away trip to Southampton, who lost their opening game to Everton on Saturday (14 August).