New Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is confident Harry Kane will be at the club next season.

The England striker has been tipped to leave Spurs this summer, with Premier League rivals Manchester City said to be interested in signing him.

But speaking during his first press conference, Nuno was adamant that his star man will stay.

“Harry is our player, period. There is no need to talk about anything else,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to him joining the group and start working together.”