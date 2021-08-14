Brentford manager Thomas Frank has said he had a feeling he would have been “disappointed” had his side not taken all three points up on offer against Arsenal in the opening game of the Premier League season.

Brentford were the better side for most of the game, and caused the Arsenal defence all sorts of problems with their high press and overall intensity of their attacking game.

Frank said he thought his side “deserved” to win the game against much more experienced opposition, and described the atmosphere inside the stadium as electric.