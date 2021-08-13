Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo won't decide whether to play Harry Kane against Manchester City until Saturday.

Kane, who is hoping to join City this season on a £120m deal, trained with the squad for the first time on Friday following a five-day quarantine period after returning late from his holiday.

Nuno said: “He joined the group today, he trained, we had a talk. Of course, it is a private conversation, but everything is OK.

"He is preparing himself. We still have the session on Saturday to decide. We have to think and we have Saturday to make the decision.”