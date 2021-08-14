New Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has said he expects a “very tough match” against last season’s champions Manchester City , when they visit north London on Sunday (14 August).

Pep Guardiola will be hoping that British record signing Jack Grealish can hit the ground running after arrival at the Etihad for £100m from Aston Villa.

A lot of Tottenham’s hopes for the new season will be pinned on holding onto star striker Harry Kane, with Man City still rumoured to be interested in signing the England player.