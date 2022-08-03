‘Public moosance’: Escaped cows run loose on Minnesota interstate

Minnesota police said the “steaks were high” when two escaped cows were a “public mooooosance” on an interstate on Tuesday, 2 August.

This footage shows the cows in the median strip of the I-35 in Stacy, Chisago County, as officers tried to corral them into the back of a truck.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Department said a professional wrangler was eventually called to get the cows off the road, and to “prevent drivers from having steak on their hoods.”

