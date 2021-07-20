As Jeff Bezos blasted into space on Blue Origin’s inaugural crewed flight on Tuesday, a livestream of his pioneering journey was broadcast on a gigantic billboard on New York City’s Times Square. Unfortunately for the billionaire, few New Yorkers appeared to care.

A few people were seen gathered to watch Bezos’ 11-minute flight, but footage shows most people strolling past the screen without paying much attention to it.

While Mr Bezos has suggested the feat could be a major step for space tourism and research, critics have argued that billionaires should spend their money on tackling issues on Earth.