Rescue teams working at the site of the deadly Miami building collapse found four bodies and human remains while working overnight, bringing the death toll to five confirmed dead and more than 150 people unaccounted for.

Today, Miami authorities have removed a large piece of rubble from building collapse as the work of first responders continues around the clock in the effort to find survivors in void spaces within the rubble of the building.

The Miami-Dade Police Department identified three of the victims on June 26 as Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont.