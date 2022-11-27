Atlanta shooting: Police confirm one killed and five injured after ‘dispute’

Authorities have confirmed that one person has died and at least five others are wounded following a shooting near Atlantic Station in downtown Atlanta on Saturday (26 November).

The incident that led to the shooting is unknown and no one has been arrested so far, however, it came after a group aged between 15 and 21 were escorted away by security in the area.

“At this time, we have one male on scene deceased and several others were transported to area hospitals,” says Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.